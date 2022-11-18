iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Cut by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,709,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,771. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

