iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 220.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWD traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,127. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.