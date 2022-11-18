iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,534,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $237.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.