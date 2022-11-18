iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 6.3% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.39. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.76. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

