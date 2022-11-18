iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,291,000 after buying an additional 109,286 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $289.81.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

