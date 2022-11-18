Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Lori A. Woods Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) CEO Lori A. Woods bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,992.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Isoray Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Isoray by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Isoray by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Isoray by 4.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Isoray by 41.0% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

