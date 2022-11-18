Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Lori A. Woods Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) CEO Lori A. Woods bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,992.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Isoray Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.52.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
