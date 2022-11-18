ITE Group (LON:ITE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.50

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.50 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($0.98). ITE Group shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 643,581 shares traded.

ITE Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £611.83 million and a PE ratio of -91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.50.

ITE Group Company Profile



ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

Featured Articles

