Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $1,330,000.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jabil Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE JBL opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after buying an additional 2,300,029 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Jabil by 2,786.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after buying an additional 1,755,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 231.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.