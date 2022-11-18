Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $36.45 on Thursday. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,120,000 after acquiring an additional 876,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 517.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 830,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

