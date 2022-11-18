Jacobs Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,973 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares during the period. MainStreet Bancshares accounts for about 2.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,711. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $221.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

