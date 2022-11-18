Jacobs Asset Management LLC Buys 85,000 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for about 7.1% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,261 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 1,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $216,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,482 shares of company stock worth $2,302,094. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

