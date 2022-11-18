Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the period. MediaAlpha comprises about 2.0% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of MediaAlpha worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.11 million. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

