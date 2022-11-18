Jacobs Asset Management LLC Purchases 70,761 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,165 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Provident Bancorp accounts for 3.4% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 2.59% of Provident Bancorp worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Provident Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PVBC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,595. Provident Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

