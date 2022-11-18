Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 287,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,997. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

