Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $180.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Boeing stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $231.50.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 107,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 53,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

