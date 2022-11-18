Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Caterpillar Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $13.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

NYSE:CAT opened at $230.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 60,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 37.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 31,974 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

