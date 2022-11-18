Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of JFBC stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile
