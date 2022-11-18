John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned 0.48% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,534. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $37.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70.

