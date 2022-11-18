John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $892,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $22.41 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

