Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 253,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 0.0 %

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $56.03 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $569.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.