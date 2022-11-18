Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 36,356 shares.The stock last traded at $57.32 and had previously closed at $56.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Johnson Outdoors Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $565.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50.
Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
