Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 36,356 shares.The stock last traded at $57.32 and had previously closed at $56.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $565.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50.

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.