Joystick 24 Hour Volume Hits $69,284.16 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $112.50 million and approximately $69,284.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55368778 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55,121.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

