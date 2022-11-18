JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to €24.50

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MT. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.20.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.9% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 107,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,154,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.0% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also

