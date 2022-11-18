JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to €24.50

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MT. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.20.
ArcelorMittal Price Performance
Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.