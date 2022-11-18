JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $382.18 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,304,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,927 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.03% of Liberty Broadband worth $382,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $88.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

