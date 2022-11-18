JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 45

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 28 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Price Performance

ENQ opened at GBX 23.55 ($0.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £444.14 million and a PE ratio of 71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.44). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.25.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.