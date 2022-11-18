JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $109.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

