JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.11) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:DOCS opened at GBX 285.24 ($3.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.67. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of GBX 174.70 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 448.20 ($5.27). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 241.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

