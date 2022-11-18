JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.15. 4,382,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

