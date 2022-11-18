JUMPN (JST) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. JUMPN has a market cap of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00572837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.00 or 0.29838134 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

