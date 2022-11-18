Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Jushi in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Jushi from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Jushi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Jushi has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.78.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

