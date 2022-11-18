Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Kape Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %
LON:KAPE traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 233.10 ($2.74). 150,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,270. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 289.02. Kape Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 205 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 460 ($5.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £986.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1,475.00.
Kape Technologies Company Profile
