Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Kape Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:KAPE traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 233.10 ($2.74). 150,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,270. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 289.02. Kape Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 205 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 460 ($5.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £986.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1,475.00.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

Kape Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.