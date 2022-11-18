Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($4.82) to GBX 270 ($3.17) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Kape Technologies stock remained flat at $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kape Technologies has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

