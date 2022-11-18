Keel Point LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $310.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.13 and its 200 day moving average is $292.44. The firm has a market cap of $318.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.