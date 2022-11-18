Keel Point LLC Has $13.17 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

