Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 148.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,585,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,277,000 after buying an additional 1,923,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,371,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,374,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

