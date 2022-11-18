Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Cap of $68.44 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $68.44 million and $312,934.39 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002661 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
