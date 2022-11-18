Kellogg (NYSE:K) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.64.

NYSE K opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

