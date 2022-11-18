Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of KELYA stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $646.67 million, a PE ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $23.00.
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
