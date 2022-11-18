Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $646.67 million, a PE ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Kelly Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 923,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 469,602 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

