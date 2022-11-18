Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $439.17

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 439.17 ($5.16) and traded as high as GBX 458.09 ($5.38). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 446 ($5.24), with a volume of 36,823 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 790 ($9.28) to GBX 810 ($9.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 416.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 439.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.19 million and a PE ratio of 360.30.

Insider Transactions at Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

In other news, insider Tom Hickey bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £160,000 ($188,014.10).

(Get Rating)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.