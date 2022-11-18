Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 16,081 shares.The stock last traded at $37.50 and had previously closed at $37.22.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 277.01% and a return on equity of 59.94%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 577.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth about $5,403,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 210.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 353.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

