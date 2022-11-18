Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €6.90 ($7.11) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €7.30 ($7.53).
Citycon Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:COYJF opened at 6.02 on Monday. Citycon Oyj has a fifty-two week low of 6.02 and a fifty-two week high of 6.02.
Citycon Oyj Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citycon Oyj (COYJF)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Citycon Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citycon Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.