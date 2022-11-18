Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €6.90 ($7.11) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €7.30 ($7.53).

Citycon Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COYJF opened at 6.02 on Monday. Citycon Oyj has a fifty-two week low of 6.02 and a fifty-two week high of 6.02.

Get Citycon Oyj alerts:

Citycon Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Citycon Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citycon Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.