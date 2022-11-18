KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %
BMY opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.