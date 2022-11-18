KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.