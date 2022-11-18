KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,616 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 664,860 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,839,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 769,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 288,170 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
PZA opened at $22.80 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.
