KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $275,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.5 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

