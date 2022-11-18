KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 83.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

CVS Health Announces Dividend

NYSE CVS opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

