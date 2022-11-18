KeyCorp Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $7.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FANG opened at $161.78 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average is $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

