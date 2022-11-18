KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

