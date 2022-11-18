KeyCorp Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $13.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.50. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $208.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.46. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.