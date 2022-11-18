Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.81-1.87 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS traded up $5.14 on Friday, reaching $171.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.01. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.64.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.