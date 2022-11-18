Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after buying an additional 6,500,929 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 4,671,885 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after buying an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,855,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

